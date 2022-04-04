Hostages freed, suspects remain inside KZN supermarket

Three staff members were freed when police breached a KwaZulu-Natal north coast supermarket where they were being held hostage on Monday morning.

Dylan Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security Operations said the police task force and K9 unit entered Boxer Cash and Carry in Sundumbili, near Mandeni.

The freed hostages told police there were four suspects still inside.

“Suspects accosted the manager, staff and security this morning. They were taken inside when security called for backup. The premises are surrounded with at least three to eight suspects in the premises,” Meyrick said.

He said five staff members and one security officer, who were locked in the cold room, had been freed.

All staff members released from the cold room were being treated for hypothermia.

TimesLIVE

