×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state capture

04 April 2022 - 09:06
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the real sell-outs in our country are those responsible for 'greedy looting of public funds and evasion of accountability through courts and chapter 9 institutions'. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the real sell-outs in our country are those responsible for 'greedy looting of public funds and evasion of accountability through courts and chapter 9 institutions'. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela got tongues wagging with her recent comments about “sell-outs”. 

Madonsela said the sell-outs of “our time” were responsible for state capture.

“An epiphany I just had is that the real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state capture and repurposing of institutions and processes of our hard-won democracy, for greedy looting of public funds and evasion of accountability through courts and chapter 9 institutions,” said Madonsela. 

Madonsela was appointed public protector in 2009, and her “state of capture” report in 2016 led to the establishment of the state capture inquiry in 2018.

Her report investigated former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. This followed Zuma’s withdrawal of his application for an interdict preventing its release, and an order of the Pretoria high court ordering its release.

Speaking on the DA online show The Inside Track earlier this year, Madonsela said state capture’s roots were not cadre deployment but hijacking.

“Some of your colleagues have referred to cadre deployment as a major problem. My preliminary conclusion as a public protector was that what we had seen was not cadre deployment but hijack,” she said.

“If you look at China as a country, it has cadre deployment. What does that mean? It means they deploy the best in their party, people who have been trained in state craft, the best of them. That’s why China has become a global giant. It’s because of cadre deployment.”

Madonsela said she is neither for nor against cadre deployment.

“ State capture was about the family of [former] president Zuma having gone into business with the Gupta family, and the power given to Zuma by the people of SA being hijacked and repurposed to advance the business interests of these two families,” said Madonsela. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Madonsela warns Zondo’s ‘further investigation’ recommendations could lead to cold cases

"Every year that passes the trail is eroded because records are not kept forever," says Thuli Madonsela.
News
1 month ago

Thuli Madonsela: State capture roots are 'not cadre deployment but hijack'

Thuli Madonsela disagreed with the DA's campaign pinning state capture on the ANC's cadre deployment policy.
Politics
2 months ago

Zondo commission yet to answer whether Guptas hijacked the state under Zuma, says Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the Zondo commission is yet to answer the question of whether the state was hijacked by the Gupta family ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  4. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  5. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails