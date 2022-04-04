Time to grow our economy, create jobs, get country back on track: Ramaphosa

“This shows that while the virus continues to circulate, it is not causing the same levels of severe illness that require hospitalisation or the same number of deaths.”

The various restrictions which have been in place will be phased out over the next days. These include the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces.

“We are hopeful that the worst is behind us, and we are confident that there are only better days ahead. Now is the time to grow our economy and create jobs. Now is the time to get our country back on track. Now is the time to heal, to recover and to rebuild,” Ramaphosa said.