Gauteng motorists warned to be vigilant as rainy weather persists

Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to be vigilant and avoid low-lying bridges.

After the persistent rain from Sunday, the SA Weather Service issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain which will persist from the early hours on Monday throughout most of the day.

This is expected in Gauteng, western Mpumalanga and the western bushveld in Limpopo.

The weather service warned disruptive rain might lead to flooded roads, low-lying bridges and settlements (mainly informal), and possible damage to bridges.

This may also result in poor driving conditions, with disruptions to traffic flow due to flooding and pooling on roads.