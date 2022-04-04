×

South Africa

Gauteng motorists warned to be vigilant as rainy weather persists

Woman rescued from flooded Jukskei River

04 April 2022 - 07:39
Motorists are urged to be vigilant during the wet weather, which is set to continue through most of Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to be vigilant and avoid low-lying bridges.

After the persistent rain from Sunday, the SA Weather Service issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain which will persist from the early hours on Monday throughout most of the day.

This is expected in Gauteng, western Mpumalanga and the western bushveld in Limpopo.

The weather service warned disruptive rain might lead to flooded roads, low-lying bridges and settlements (mainly informal), and possible damage to bridges.

This may also result in poor driving conditions, with disruptions to traffic flow due to flooding and pooling on roads.

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning about disruptive rainfall.
Image: Supplied

“We call on motorists to be cognisant of wet road conditions and make arrangements to travel timeously and ensure they keep safe following distances to avoid crashes,” said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson, deputy chief Charles Mabaso.

Mabaso said they are monitoring areas known to be susceptible to flooding.

“We call on motorists to be vigilant and not to cross flooded low-lying bridges. Rather find an alternative route to safety. Tshwane emergency services will monitor the situation and remain on high alert.” 

A 40-year-old woman had to be rescued after trying to cross the Jukskei River.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said while no major incidents were reported overnight during severe thunderstorms throughout the metro, motorists should be cautious on Monday.

“Residents are urged to be safe. Avoid crossing rivers and streams. Exercise caution while driving and adhere to safe following distances.”

SA weather forecaster Lulama Pheme said rain is expected to continue on Monday but decrease on Tuesday.

However, rain is expected again from Thursday evening over parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. 

Pheme said a yellow level 4 warning applies for parts of Gauteng. 

