ConCourt interviews | Judge Kathree-Setiloane urges JSC to appoint ‘strong competent women’

She was questioned about an essay she wrote when contributing to the book in honour of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke titled A warrior for justice: Essays in Honour of Dikgang Moseneke. Under the subsection Justice Moseneke and economic justice, Kathree-Setiloane outlined some of her thoughts.

“The article basically recounts to what extent this wonderful constitution provides all these rights and entrenches these rights, and what are the challenges faced. We've been so involved in political cases, the ConCourt and high courts have, in recent years that there is a need for NGOs and communities to bring matters to the court that will bring content to the socioeconomic rights in the constitution.”

She highlighted the case of the Residents of Industry House vs the Minister of Police and Others in which searches and seizures without warrants were conducted by police members on private homes, resulting in the infringement of people’s rights, as a judgment upheld by the ConCourt.

She was lauded by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who hailed her 2006 ground-breaking judgment to recognise same sex marriages in the country.

“As a result we now have a Civil Unions Act. I’m the minister you directed to do that and I can assure you it was one of the most traumatic experiences at the time to have to effect that. Reason being that you took that decision when it was not fashionable for South Africans to even talk about the LGBTQI+ community. I think that is something South Africans should commend you for.”

Mapisa-Nqakula highlighted a programme by Kathree-Setiloane which aimed to place black women from disadvantaged communities in large corporate firms, and pleaded for her to continue to do so if she was appointed as a ConCourt judge.

When probed about her views on the Customary Marriage Act, she said the act had good intentions but needed to be properly implemented.

“The default position is that marriage is a marriage in community of property and not one out of community of property. Customary law must also be consistent with the constitution, to the extent that when customary law is not, the courts would have to intervene to make it consistent.”

She said women, particularly in rural areas, were not aware what their rights were under customary law, and said education around the meaning and consequences of the act needed to be done.

“The act basically aligns customary law marriages with the values of our constitution and the bill of rights, and there needs to be a lot more education regarding the protections the act offers to women who choose to be married under such regime.”

