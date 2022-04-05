Gauteng ‘trolley surfer’ fled when fuel tanker driver stopped to investigate
The “trolley surfer” filmed zooming along a Gauteng freeway “fled the scene” when the Engen bulk fuel truck he clung to was brought to a halt by the driver.
Traffic police have vowed the person involved in the dangerous stunt will be “brought to book soon”.
On Tuesday Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith told TimesLIVE the company viewed the matter as extremely serious.
“As a company that adheres to stringent safety practices and procedures, Engen advocates a non-negotiable commitment to safety that is embraced and promoted at all levels of its business,” said Smith.
“Engen thanks members of the public who alerted the Engen bulk fuel truck driver to the matter, and commends the driver for safely bringing the vehicle to a stop. On investigation by the driver, the man in the trolley fled the scene.”
No injuries were reported.
“Engen requests members of the public to refrain from engaging in this extremely dangerous behaviour. Engen also encourages motorists and communities to report ‘truck surfers’ to police, which can potentially save a life and protect motorists and pedestrians.”
Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Tuesday the trolley surfer was yet to be identified but would be found.
“Investigations into the alleged hitchhiking incident are under way and the hitchhiker will be brought to book soon.”
The incident came to light in video clips shared by motorists, showing a person seated in a supermarket shopping trolley and moving at speed along a highway in the rain while holding onto the back of the fuel tanker.
The trolley rider, wearing a yellow hooded jacket with a cap inside, waved at passing vehicles and smiled.
Traffic police and Engen said the incident happened on April 3.
Initial reports indicated the trolley was travelling on the N1 freeway. Engen said on Tuesday the trolley was heading on the N4 west near Pretoria.
Look at this: on the freeway outside Pretoria. @GTP_Traffstats @TrafficRTMC @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/lIWFlB8aPs— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 3, 2022
Traffic police issued a stern warning to would-be “hitchhikers” on major routes in the province.
“Such irresponsible behaviour is punishable by law enforcement authorities. The law is very clear. Regulation 316(5) read with section 89(6) of the National Road Traffic Act stipulates that anyone who constitutes a source of danger to himself or herself thereby endangering other road users, commits an offence and may be convicted to a one-year direct imprisonment without the option of a fine if convicted in a court of law,” said Maremane.
“Road users are encouraged to make use of public transport as an alternative means rather than endangering their lives and those of other road users.”
