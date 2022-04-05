Gauteng ‘trolley surfer’ fled when fuel tanker driver stopped to investigate

The “trolley surfer” filmed zooming along a Gauteng freeway “fled the scene” when the Engen bulk fuel truck he clung to was brought to a halt by the driver.

Traffic police have vowed the person involved in the dangerous stunt will be “brought to book soon”.

On Tuesday Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith told TimesLIVE the company viewed the matter as extremely serious.

“As a company that adheres to stringent safety practices and procedures, Engen advocates a non-negotiable commitment to safety that is embraced and promoted at all levels of its business,” said Smith.

“Engen thanks members of the public who alerted the Engen bulk fuel truck driver to the matter, and commends the driver for safely bringing the vehicle to a stop. On investigation by the driver, the man in the trolley fled the scene.”

No injuries were reported.

“Engen requests members of the public to refrain from engaging in this extremely dangerous behaviour. Engen also encourages motorists and communities to report ‘truck surfers’ to police, which can potentially save a life and protect motorists and pedestrians.”

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Tuesday the trolley surfer was yet to be identified but would be found.

“Investigations into the alleged hitchhiking incident are under way and the hitchhiker will be brought to book soon.”