Gunmen ‘abduct’ convicted murderer from Thembisa hospital

The department of correctional services on Tuesday said a prisoner had been abducted by two armed gunmen in Thembisa, Gauteng.

In a statement, the department said two department of correctional services officials came under attack by the abductors while they were escorting the prisoner for a medical check-up at Thembisa hospital.

“They were attacked at the hospital, leading to the abduction of the detainee this morning. One official was injured on the face when he was hit with a gun butt by the attackers,” said DCS spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele.

“During the scuffle, the attackers abducted the remand detainee, Ndingwe Mabena, who had been arrested for murder.”

Mabena had been serving time at the Johannesburg correctional centre, or Sun City prison, in Johannesburg south since August 7 2021.

Mphahlele said the abduction had been reported to the police and investigations were under way.

“The DCS has launched an internal investigation to establish all facts around the abduction,” Mphahlele said.

Anyone with information on Mabena’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police.