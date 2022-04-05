×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Interviews for judicial vacancies set to begin on Tuesday with JSC affirming it will stick to guidelines

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
05 April 2022 - 06:24
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will chair the Judicial Service Commission as it interviews candidates for various vacancies in the judiciary. File picture.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will chair the Judicial Service Commission as it interviews candidates for various vacancies in the judiciary. File picture.
Image: Kopano Tlape

The Judicial Service Commission will interview candidates for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. The appointments will bring the apex court closer to having its full set of 11 permanent judges.

The constitution states that the Constitutional Court must consist of a chief justice, a deputy chief justice and nine other judges.

The use of acting judges was a practice of former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, where in one case,  four acting judges heard the case about transparency in political party funding.

With the appointment of Raymond Zondo as chief justice effective from April 1, and the appointment of two judges to the court in January, the court now has a chief justice and seven permanent judges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated last month when he appointed Zondo as chief justice he would nominate Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya to be deputy chief justice.

Zondo will steady the judicial ship as it navigates these rough waters

The appointment of the new chief justice is a welcome sign — not least of presidential fortitude, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

If that were to happen, the court will have 11 justices as required by the constitution, all of them permanent.

Of the six candidates shortlisted for the interviews this week for the vacant Constitutional Court positions, four have been interviewed for the post before with varying results.

Gauteng high court judge David Unterhalter and advocate Alan Dodson SC were interviewed for the vacancies last year but were not recommended.

Would-be ConCourt judge says it’s ‘indisputable’ that he has white privilege

Asked at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) whether his excellent education was the result of white privilege, Gauteng judge David Unterhalter ...
News
11 months ago

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge Mahube Molemela and Gauteng high court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane were among five judges recommended for the position during the interviews held in October last year.

However, Ramaphosa appointed judges Jody Kollapen and Rammaka Mathopo to fill the vacancies.

ConCourt gets two new justices

Rammaka Mathopo and Jody Kollapen get the nod for the country's highest court.
News
3 months ago

The constitution provides that the JSC must prepare a list of nominees for the Constitutional Court vacancies with three names more than the number of appointments to be made.

For SCA  judge Owen Rogers and Gauteng high court judge Elias Matojane, it will be the first time they are interviewed for the vacancy at the apex court.

Matojane had faced the JSC in April last year when he was interviewed for the position at the SCA. However, he was not recommended for the vacancy.

Apart from the interviews for the Constitutional Court vacancies, the JSC will also interview candidates for two vacancies in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Gqeberha, a vacancy at the Free State Division of the High Court, three positions for the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, two vacancies in the Limpopo High Court, and vacancies for judge presidents in North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, at its meeting held on Monday, the JSC considered its guidelines on the criteria used when considering candidates for judicial appointments.

These guidelines were  adopted in 1998 and updated in 2010

The JSC said it reaffirmed its commitment to the criteria as updated and will continue to apply it in the interviews scheduled from Tuesday.

“The JSC has tasked the rules committee to review the criteria to recommend to the JSC any amendments to expand and or supplement the criteria,” it said.

There have been concerns recently about the way the JSC conducts its interviews, which has sometimes led to interviews for judicial positions veering towards questions not designed to determine the candidates’ suitability for the position.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

JSC commissioners 'failed dismally' during ConCourt interviews, Casac says in high court papers

'At best, commissioners asked irrelevant and nonsensical questions that prejudiced candidates; at worst, they used the interviews for naked political ...
News
10 months ago

Dali Mpofu to exit JSC, Kameshni Pillay to represent Advocates For Transformation

Advocate Dali Mpofu will no longer be a member of the Judicial Service Commission.
News
2 weeks ago

Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over 'irrational' process

The Helen Suzman Foundation is threatening to go to court to force the JSC to hold new interviews for the chief justice post, calling the process ...
News
1 month ago

JSC overdue for reform on several levels

Interviews of candidates for judicial appointments have descended into a cacophony of undirected and unconsidered questions, writes Alison Tilley
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Zondo will steady the judicial ship as it navigates these rough waters

The appointment of the new chief justice is a welcome sign — not least of presidential fortitude, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

RECORDED | Electoral Commission interviews for new chair

A panel chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo will today interview shortlisted candidates for the vacant chair of the Electoral Commission of SA.
News
3 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Those behind July unrest will never be booked ... and they’ll run riot again

Why, nine months after the fact, has no one been charged with treason for bringing SA to its knees?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  2. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  3. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  4. 'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile ... South Africa
  5. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return