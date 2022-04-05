Interviews for judicial vacancies set to begin on Tuesday with JSC affirming it will stick to guidelines

The constitution provides that the JSC must prepare a list of nominees for the Constitutional Court vacancies with three names more than the number of appointments to be made.

For SCA judge Owen Rogers and Gauteng high court judge Elias Matojane, it will be the first time they are interviewed for the vacancy at the apex court.

Matojane had faced the JSC in April last year when he was interviewed for the position at the SCA. However, he was not recommended for the vacancy.

Apart from the interviews for the Constitutional Court vacancies, the JSC will also interview candidates for two vacancies in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Gqeberha, a vacancy at the Free State Division of the High Court, three positions for the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, two vacancies in the Limpopo High Court, and vacancies for judge presidents in North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, at its meeting held on Monday, the JSC considered its guidelines on the criteria used when considering candidates for judicial appointments.

These guidelines were adopted in 1998 and updated in 2010.

The JSC said it reaffirmed its commitment to the criteria as updated and will continue to apply it in the interviews scheduled from Tuesday.

“The JSC has tasked the rules committee to review the criteria to recommend to the JSC any amendments to expand and or supplement the criteria,” it said.

There have been concerns recently about the way the JSC conducts its interviews, which has sometimes led to interviews for judicial positions veering towards questions not designed to determine the candidates’ suitability for the position.

TimesLIVE

