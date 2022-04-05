Joburg mayor calls for national intervention after deadly attacks on City Power security guards

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is convinced City Power security guards are the targets of co-ordinated attacks by ruthless criminals.

This after three separate attacks last week. In one attack, two City Power security guards were killed.

Phalatse said: “An incident took place on Friday night when two City Power security personnel exchanged gunfire with assailants in Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg. One security guard was rushed to hospital and is in ICU after sustaining a head wound.

“On Thursday night, two City Power security personnel were gunned down and robbed of their firearms in Carr Street, Newtown. This after ferrying burnt copper cables to a nearby depot from the scene of an underground fire in the CBD.”

The two guards were killed.

“The third incident took place on Wednesday evening when security personnel stationed at Cydna substation, north of Johannesburg, were accosted by an armed gang with rifles. They were made to lie on the floor while the gang ransacked the substation and stole several hundred kilograms of underground cabling they ripped from the ground using unmarked 4x4 vehicles.