Operation Dudula plans to mark KZN launch with weekend march in Durban

Operation Dudula is taking its message to KwaZulu-Natal. That's the word from deputy chairperson Dan Radebe before a march planned for Durban on Sunday to mark the official launch of the movement in the province.

The organisation, which was announced in June 2021 and has mushroomed in various parts of the country, with its main objectives being to root out illegal immigrants, was due to have launched in the province three weeks ago. The launch was called off, however, because the organisers had not obtained permission from the city for the event.

Speaking at a press conference in Gateway, Umhlanga, on Tuesday, Radebe said members would be marching to the home affairs offices to demand that the department do its job.

“We cannot have illegal foreigners roaming our streets without them being in check of that. They [home affairs] must make sure that they get rid of illegal foreigners in the country. They must make sure that people don’t come in and out of the country as they please.”

He said they would deliver another memorandum at Point police station in Durban.