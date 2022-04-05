Pay hike? Here’s how much those interviewing to be a ConCourt judge will earn if they get the job

Five candidates will vie for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court, with interviews set to start on Tuesday.

Newly-appointed chief justice Raymond Zondo will chair the interviews from 9am to 3pm.

The candidates are advocate Alan Dodson SC, Gauteng high court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge Mahube Molemela, SCA judge Owen Rogers and Gauteng high court judge David Unterhalter.

For judge Rogers it will be the first time he is interviewed for a vacancy at the apex court.

Initially, six candidates were shortlisted, but Johannesburg judge Keoagile Matojane withdrew his candidacy.

Section 174(4)(a) of the constitution requires the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to submit to President Cyril Ramaphosa three more names than required to fill a vacancy in the ConCourt.

According to the JSC, the updated criteria will be used when considering candidates for judicial appointments. These guidelines were adopted in 1998 and updated in 2010.

The JSC tasked the rules committee to review the criteria to recommend to the commission any amendments to expand and/or supplement the criteria.