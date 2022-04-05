POLL | Should we stop giving African children Western names?

Ntsiki said it was “sad to see that Africans don’t know the significance of the power of naming”.

When one user asked if she was “home affairs”, suggesting she was policing parents, Ntsiki argued: “You’re robbing your child because of your need to fit in".

“Our generation is on the wrong side of history. We are the ones who gave the last bit of ourselves and Africa away. We have enslaved our children’s children and have left them nothing,”she later added.

The adoption of English names arrived with colonial rule and was imposed by missionaries across Africa. For many, they have become fashionable with the spread of Western culture, while others see it as functional and necessary in a modern, globalised world.

“It’s all in the meaning, the symbolism, the history. Some people look at such things. Finally, there is nothing prohibiting us from naming our children as we see fit,” argued user @Abicah_Soul.

Another Twitter user, Erlihleh, said it was down to preference: “If you love a name it doesn’t matter if it is Western.”

