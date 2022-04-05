Poor road infrastructure 'untenable for small-scale farmers': Agri SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the presidency’s investment and infrastructure office have been sent an SOS by the agriculture industry to address deteriorating road infrastructure.

Agri SA chief economist Kulani Siweya said a survey of industry role players revealed participating farmers relied on road transportation to move an average of 94% of their produce.

On average, participants transported an estimated R23m worth of agricultural produce by road in the last financial year for a combined total of more than R7.1bn, he said.

Siweya said 13% of respondents relied on road transportation weekly and more than 87% relied on roads daily.

“This explains why 69% of respondents had at some point attempted to fix affected roads themselves.

“The respondents on average incurred repair and other related costs of more the R200,000 per participant. While this may be affordable for the biggest sector players, it is untenable for small-scale farmers,” he said.