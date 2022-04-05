'When we help ourselves, we help each other — no matter what race we are'

The sounds of tambourines, drums and prayers spilled out from the neighbourhood ashram, where dozens had gathered to recognise the community as a model of racial and social unity.

“We want to take this research further, scale it up, and keep learning directly from other communities too,” Mbonambi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation as he walked between mounted photographs and testimonies of DUT's Welbedacht interviewees.

BUILDING SOLIDARITY

Around the world, studies have reached varying conclusions about the links between racial diversity and social cohesion, but the Durban study is not the first to highlight it as a potentially positive factor in stemming crime.

Close ties between neighbours and opportunities to mix could be another factor — something facilitated by the lack of walls.

“Not having physical walls allows for the flow of people, resources and ideas,” said Monique Marks, a sociology lecturer at DUT, and head of the university's Urban Futures Centre.

It also allows for greater natural surveillance visibility that aids crime reduction, added Sogendren Moodley, a research associate at DUT also leading the research.

Church leader and local resident Vasi Pillay, said that during apartheid the Indian indentured labourers and black South Africans would watch Diwali fireworks together, and help hide one another when police raided the area to enforce segregation.

“We built solidarity here,” she said, seated in her church built onto a small government-supplied house as her children — many of them adopted — served cool drinks and food.

Pillay and other female leaders like Nkosi say this sense of solidarity has lasted, with mothers always keeping an eye on one another's children, sharing meals and sheltering abused women.

'FLOW OF RESOURCES'

A local economy that is mainly informal — most residents say they have no title deeds to their government-allocated homes, but also no landlords — has allowed residents to take ownership of their own needs, the DUT researchers found.

Unable to sell their homes and move on, residents focus on home improvements instead, adding bathrooms, extra rooms or new levels.

Together with religious leaders, they have pooled resources to turn churches and temples into community centres, run female-led shelters for abused women and abandoned children, and provide skills training to tackle poverty and inequality.

“Yes, infrastructure is important, but this community teaches us that putting people at the centre of development is essential,” said Mbonambi.