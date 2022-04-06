Bheki Cele promises 50 extra cops, 16 more vehicles for Diepsloot

More than 50 police members, including 30 tactical response team (TRT) members, and 16 new vehicles will be deployed to Diepsloot from Wednesday evening to ensure that crime fighting in the area is strengthened.

This move was announced by police minister Bheki Cele as he addressed the community after it threatened to shut down the township after widespread criminality in the past few months.

It is understood 11 people were killed in the township between October and December 31 last year, but only four people have been arrested in connection with some of the murders. There were reports at the weekend that between five and seven people were killed in the area.

Addressing a crowd outside the Diepsloot police station on Wednesday afternoon, Cele acknowledged that the community was angry. He said he would leave behind the TRT members, popularly known as “amaberete”, who had accompanied him to Diepsloot.

“That is the first thing ... We will add more and they will sleep here and work. After that, we will add public order policing [POP] to work here who will not leave until we come back and speak to you,” Cele said.