×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bheki Cele promises 50 extra cops, 16 more vehicles for Diepsloot

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 April 2022 - 17:53
The community of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, protests over the high crime rate in the informal settlement.
The community of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, protests over the high crime rate in the informal settlement.
Image: Thulani Mbele

More than 50 police members, including 30 tactical response team (TRT) members, and 16 new vehicles will be deployed to Diepsloot from Wednesday evening to ensure that crime fighting in the area is strengthened.

This move was announced by police minister Bheki Cele as he addressed the community after it threatened to shut down the township after widespread criminality in the past few months.

It is understood 11 people were killed in the township between October and December 31 last year, but only four people have been arrested in connection with some of the murders. There were reports at the weekend that between five and seven people were killed in the area.

Addressing a crowd outside the Diepsloot police station on Wednesday afternoon, Cele acknowledged that the community was angry. He said he would leave behind the TRT members, popularly known as “amaberete”, who had accompanied him to Diepsloot.

“That is the first thing ... We will add more and they will sleep here and work. After that, we will add public order policing  [POP] to work here who will not leave until we come back and speak to you,” Cele said.

IN PICS | Bheki Cele in Diepsloot where furious residents say crime is out of control

Police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited Diepsloot in northern Johannesburg on Wednesday as the community ...
News
4 hours ago

The minister said there were reports that the area was serviced by only eight police vehicles — he revealed that the number was actually less.

“There are actually six. From tonight the new police commissioner [Gen Fannie Masemola] will bring in 10 vehicles and the province will add six. There will be 16 new vehicles.”

Cele said on top of the 30 TRT members and 20 POP members to be deployed, police management will send a team of detectives to work and investigate the murders.

“We will bring them with three cars. These are the things that are happening as we speak.”

He said his team would return on Friday to discuss with the community leaders what more needs to be done to fight crime in the area.

Addressing the media afterwards on the question of undocumented immigrants, who some accuse of being behind the spate of crime in the area, Cele said everything the police do must be within the confines of the law.

“On Friday we will come with home affairs minister [Aaron] Motsoaledi, who deals with immigration issues,” Cele said, adding that anyone who does not have correct papers will not be allowed in the area.

“We are not the experts on immigration. We are experts in dealing with criminals. One thing that was raised by community is that there is a place called section 1 where illegal immigrants live. We want to know who are the landlords who have been accommodating those people.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | Release land before revolution visits you, Malema tells Johann Rupert

EFF leader Julius Malema has labelled white land owners who inherited land from their forefathers as criminals and called on them to give the land ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Operation Dudula man in court over voice note that 'incites violence' in KZN

Operation Dudula member Philani Gumede, who was arrested for incitement to cause public violence via a voice note, was granted bail in Durban on ...
News
5 hours ago

Blue light brigades are a threat to road users, says AA

Presidential Protection Unit convoys transporting politicians on the country’s roads – especially on major highways – continue to pose a road safety ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL | State inaction has opened the door for Dudula

The SAHRC’s 2008 xenophobia report remains relevant, but government has left the social ills to fester
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space