×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Can the Delta and Omicron variants combine?

06 April 2022 - 07:19
The WHO says the combination of the Delta and Omicron variants is not unexpected.
The WHO says the combination of the Delta and Omicron variants is not unexpected.
Image: Picture: 123RF/lightwise

The World Health Organization has noted cases of the combination of the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants, known as a recombinant, but early studies have not found it to be more severe than other strains, it said.

The health organisation’s Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said there has been low detection of recombinant cases. It said this is not unexpected considering the dominance of both the Delta and Omicron variants in countries globally. 

“Given the sheer number of changes in mutations within Omicron, it was much easier for researchers and scientists to be able to detect these recombinants,” she said.

Van Kerkhove said early studies of the combination have not noted any change in the epidemiology of the variant, nor warned of any change in severity.

She said the organisation is monitoring cases and expected more to be reported.

Van Kerkhove stressed the importance of Covid-19 testing and sequencing, saying this will ensure a faster detection of recombinants. 

“It is critical that we continue with testing and sequencing and that the systems that have been put in place for surveillance, testing and sequencing be reinforced.”

In SA, the Omicron variant drove most Covid-19 cases during the fourth wave of infections, while the Delta strain was responsible for most cases in the third wave. 

SA has gradually eased regulations imposed to respond to the pandemic, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing on Monday the decision to scrap the national state of disaster. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Do people with weak immune systems qualify for an extra Covid-19 booster shot?

People with certain illnesses or who are on treatments that weaken their immune systems will soon be able to get an extra Covid-19 booster shot.
News
1 day ago

Can I get sick from too many Covid-19 vaccinations?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has allayed fears about getting too many Covid-19 vaccines, saying the risk of serious ...
News
2 days ago

I’m feeling nauseous: Is it food poisoning, a tummy bug or Covid-19?

Though a less common symptom of Covid-19, the coronavirus may cause gastrointestinal problems, including nausea and diarrhoea. Experts say it can be ...
News
6 days ago

What is the variant causing infection spikes in China and Europe?

Several sources, including the World Health Organisation, have expressed concern about the increase in Covid-19 infections in China and parts of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...