Can the Delta and Omicron variants combine?

The World Health Organization has noted cases of the combination of the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants, known as a recombinant, but early studies have not found it to be more severe than other strains, it said.

The health organisation’s Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said there has been low detection of recombinant cases. It said this is not unexpected considering the dominance of both the Delta and Omicron variants in countries globally.

“Given the sheer number of changes in mutations within Omicron, it was much easier for researchers and scientists to be able to detect these recombinants,” she said.

Van Kerkhove said early studies of the combination have not noted any change in the epidemiology of the variant, nor warned of any change in severity.