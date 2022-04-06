Fana Mokoena says ‘SA is on the verge of joining failed states’, calls for united Africa
Former EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena has reiterated calls for a united Africa, warning that SA “is on the verge of joining other failed states”.
Speaking last week at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the unrest and rioting in July last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the country was on the brink of collapse or a failed state.
“We are not a failed state yet and we will not get there. We are not a failing state because we are rebuilding the capacity of the state. We are taking steps every day to rebuild capacity. We admit we lost state capacity along the way and it’s like turning the Titanic around. It will not take one day, it takes time.”
Mokoena shared Ramaphosa’s comments, claiming uniting Africa was crucial to avoid SA joining other “failed states”.
“It is important South Africans are the first to buy into the vision of a united Africa with one currency and one passport. Our country is on the verge of joining other failed states. It is crucial to lead the charge in joining forces for collective growth. Our lives depend on it,” he said.
“Cracks are opening in the world currency system. Africa simply donated its capacity by giving away its commodities, such as gold, which boosted other currencies. Fiat currencies such as the dollar are some of them. Africa needs to close ranks and make what is ours count”.
The EFF has sparked debate for several years over its calls to remove all borders and unify the continent.
Leader Julius Malema has previously said it is a known fact that Africa and Africans are divided. He blamed this on colonisation, but said there is a lot of potential for unity.
“We want one Africa with one president, one executive, one military, one currency. One Africa with one Reserve Bank, which will not have any reserves in London or France,” he said.
The concept of open borders has been slammed on several occasions by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who last year said he would never support it.
“I will never support this nonsense of open borders. As Action SA, we want the people of the world to come to SA, but they must come here legally, and when here, they must respect our laws.
“The enemy in SA is not foreigners. The enemy is anyone who so brazenly disrespects the rule of law, including this government and its poor attempts at immigration control,” he said.
