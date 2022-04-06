Fana Mokoena says ‘SA is on the verge of joining failed states’, calls for united Africa

Former EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena has reiterated calls for a united Africa, warning that SA “is on the verge of joining other failed states”.

Speaking last week at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the unrest and rioting in July last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the country was on the brink of collapse or a failed state.

“We are not a failed state yet and we will not get there. We are not a failing state because we are rebuilding the capacity of the state. We are taking steps every day to rebuild capacity. We admit we lost state capacity along the way and it’s like turning the Titanic around. It will not take one day, it takes time.”

Mokoena shared Ramaphosa’s comments, claiming uniting Africa was crucial to avoid SA joining other “failed states”.

“It is important South Africans are the first to buy into the vision of a united Africa with one currency and one passport. Our country is on the verge of joining other failed states. It is crucial to lead the charge in joining forces for collective growth. Our lives depend on it,” he said.