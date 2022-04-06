×

Homeless man gets life for rape

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 April 2022 - 19:21
A homeless man was on Wednesday sentenced to life after he was convicted of rape a second time. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A homeless man who had previously been convicted for rape was on Wednesday sentenced to life in prison for repeating the crime.

The Pretoria magistrate's court sentenced 37-year-old Nkosinathi Seepe to 15 years for robbery and three years for assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

Seepe raped a 39-year-old woman he had met in Pretoria in December 2018.

“On December 1 2018, the victim had gone to Eric’s Pub in Pretoria central, where she saw the accused whom she knew through affiliation. As the night progressed, the victim became hungry and Seepe offered to accompany her to buy food outside.

“While walking,  Seepe started assaulting her, and dragged her to his tent near Bosman station where he raped her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Seepe then fled the scene.

In March 2020, the victim went back to the club with her sister, where  she saw Seepe and immediately called the police. Seepe was arrested that day and has been in custody since as the state successfully opposed his bail application.

Prosecutor Sifiso Hlongwane had asked the court to not be lenient when imposing a sentence because Seepe was not a first-time offender, and did not learn from his previous sentence of six years' imprisonment for a similar offence.

