×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail

06 April 2022 - 18:18 By TIMESLIVE
An immigration officer and an Ethiopian who tried to set up a huge illegal-permit operation were each sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
An immigration officer and an Ethiopian who tried to set up a huge illegal-permit operation were each sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Image: belchonock/123rf.com

An immigration officer who paid R150,000 to get 5,000 blank permits for fraudulent use by foreign nationals has been sentenced to 15 years in jail, the home affairs department said on Wednesday.

The immigration officer, Nasi Seqola, was nabbed alongside an Ethiopian national who was working with her. The Ethiopian, Biru Yosef Alem, was in possession of a permanent residence permit at the time of his arrest. This has since been revoked.

‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the system when using the legal route

Immigrants and asylum seekers say the process of getting legal documentation often involves having to pay bribes for assistance.
News
2 weeks ago

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday applauded the arrest of Alem and Seqola, saying their arrests put the brakes on what would have been a huge crime.

Explaining how the two were caught, the department said Seqola tried to recruit an official from Government Printing Works (GPW) to print 5,000 blank permits in return for R150 000.

The official, however, reported Seqola to the counter-corruption branch which set up a sting operation.

“The 5,000 permits were printed by GPW and handed over to law-enforcement officers. The permits were used in a sting and Ms Seqola paid the R150,000. Then the law-enforcement officers moved in and took the cash and the permits. The permits were returned to GPW. This avoided what could have been a catastrophe in terms of permitting,” the department said.

Explaining how the plot would have worked, the department said Alem would have recruited foreigners who did not qualify for South Africans permits; bring them to Seqola who would have completed a fraudulent permit and then used her corrupt contacts at home affairs to insert such a permit into the data base.

Seqola and Alem were convicted in October 2021 but were sentenced on Monday.

Motsoaledi said he believed the sentence suited the crime.

“This sentence reflects the severity of the crime. People who do not respect the country’s immigration laws must face the full might of the law,” said Motsoaledi. “We congratulate the patriotic GPW official who resisted huge amounts of money and remained honest to his job and his country.”  

Alem will be deported once he has served his time.

READ MORE:

Home affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested

Two home affairs officials are among 27 people arrested for their alleged involvement in a syndicate selling fraudulent passports and documents ...
News
1 week ago

Of superheroes and the perils of the politics of difference

I have always loved the many ways in which modern superhero films and their 20th century comic book source materials are deeply steeped in political ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Restrain from attacking foreigners, Holomisa tells SA citizens

Holomisa said the fallout from clashes between locals and foreign nationals could be "devastating" and lead to neighbouring countries demanding SA ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space