LISTEN | Judge Rogers makes his views known about representivity in apex court

Rogers spoke about how he reacted to being invited to act in the ConCourt.

“I came to the view that not only was it an honour to be invited, but I should try it out to see how I experience life in the ConCourt, if only for two terms.”

He said he did not feel out of his depth in matters that were constitutional or public law.

“I saw there were important contributions which a general lawyer could make, and which I think I had made during my acting stint,” Rogers said.

Following deliberations on Tuesday evening, the JSC announced it will present a list of four nominees to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a single position.

They are Alan Dodson SC, judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, judge Mahube Molemela and Rogers.

Of the five candidates interviewed, judge David Unterhalter was not recommended for appointment.

According to the constitution, the JSC needs to present to the president a list of nominees with three more names than the number of appointments to be made. The president then makes an appointment from the list.

