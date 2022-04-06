Light on the horizon for Soweto’s hostels

Celumusa Dlamini grew up in an impoverished home in Emangweni village in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. His childhood dream was to become a taxi driver. In 2016, he packed his bags and travelled more than 475km to the City of Gold in search of economic opportunities. He moved into the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto.

A businessman from his village who owned a fleet of taxis and some goats at the hostel had arranged a job for him.

“The deal was that I would look after his goats for two years and after that ubab’ uMbuyisa would take me to the driving school to get my licence,” said the 25-year-old.

Mbuyisa took care of Dlamini’s accommodation and food while he looked after the goats.

Dlamini would herd the goats to a nearby field to graze on moss, weeds and shrubs before taking them back to the kraal in the afternoon to feed them dried mielies before his shift ended. Two years passed and he now works as a taxi driver on the local route from Kliptown to the Bara taxi rank.

He does the early morning and late afternoon shifts so he can help intern Kwanda Dlangalala, 24, who also comes from Emangweni village, through the same process.

Dlamini considers himself lucky. His dream has come true while many others who live in the hostel, who also came to the city hoping for a better life, have given up on finding a job.

“I’m grateful to be able to send money home to my parents and be able to save for rainy days,” he said.