×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

North West government denies plans to return R17bn to National Treasury

06 April 2022 - 12:57
ActionSA slammed North West premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape and his administration over the reports.
ActionSA slammed North West premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape and his administration over the reports.
Image: Boitumelo Tshehle

The North West has denied reports it plans to return R17bn of its R57bn budget to National Treasury after some of its departments failed to spend the money allocated for service delivery. 

In a response to a City Press report, the provincial treasury told TimesLIVE the report portrayed the provincial government as irresponsible. 

It said its adjusted budget for the 2021/2022 financial year was R48.7bn. The budget included all provincial governments and the legislature has spent R47.2bn, which is 96.84% of the adjusted budget.

“The actual expenditure of R47.2bn excludes accruals for the period ending March 2022 which is now being verified and would be processed as part of the rollovers,” said the Treasury.

“The same report will be serving before the DG, administrators and heads of department meeting as part of continuous measures implemented by the executive committee to monitor expenditure performance, including the impact of such expenditure on service delivery.

“The reported amount of R17bn is completely misleading,” it said. 

ActionSA was among the critics of the North West government, saying its failure and under-expenditure robbed residents of service delivery. 

“When one travels in this province, whether it is the towns or the rural villages, one can see the dire need for roads, homes, substations, water pipes, schools, universities and clinics.

In a province where many schools lack the fundamental infrastructure to provide quality education, it is evil that our children will be deprived of the benefits that should have arisen from this expenditure.

“While many have commented on the situation, most have missed the most fundamental question. What consequences will flow from this failure? Given the track record of Premier [Kaobitsa Bushy] Maape and the ANC in the North West the only hope of accountability lies in the removal of this failing government in 2024,” said the party. 

READ MORE

Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state capture

Do you agree with Thuli Madonsela's statement?
News
2 days ago

‘All Zuma wants is a fair trial and will leave no stone unturned,’ foundation says on SCA ruling

“For the criminal trial to proceed under the present conditions while these legal protections are being pursued would be a travesty of justice and a ...
News
2 days ago

ANC's step aside resolution comes knocking for murder-accused Mandla Msibi

The newly elected treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi, has been asked to step aside barely two days after being endorsed for the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space