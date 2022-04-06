North West government denies plans to return R17bn to National Treasury

The North West has denied reports it plans to return R17bn of its R57bn budget to National Treasury after some of its departments failed to spend the money allocated for service delivery.

In a response to a City Press report, the provincial treasury told TimesLIVE the report portrayed the provincial government as irresponsible.

It said its adjusted budget for the 2021/2022 financial year was R48.7bn. The budget included all provincial governments and the legislature has spent R47.2bn, which is 96.84% of the adjusted budget.

“The actual expenditure of R47.2bn excludes accruals for the period ending March 2022 which is now being verified and would be processed as part of the rollovers,” said the Treasury.

“The same report will be serving before the DG, administrators and heads of department meeting as part of continuous measures implemented by the executive committee to monitor expenditure performance, including the impact of such expenditure on service delivery.

“The reported amount of R17bn is completely misleading,” it said.

ActionSA was among the critics of the North West government, saying its failure and under-expenditure robbed residents of service delivery.

“When one travels in this province, whether it is the towns or the rural villages, one can see the dire need for roads, homes, substations, water pipes, schools, universities and clinics.

“In a province where many schools lack the fundamental infrastructure to provide quality education, it is evil that our children will be deprived of the benefits that should have arisen from this expenditure.

“While many have commented on the situation, most have missed the most fundamental question. What consequences will flow from this failure? Given the track record of Premier [Kaobitsa Bushy] Maape and the ANC in the North West the only hope of accountability lies in the removal of this failing government in 2024,” said the party.