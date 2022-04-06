Operation Dudula man in court over voice note that 'incites violence' in KZN

Operation Dudula member Philani Gumede, who was arrested for incitement to cause public violence via a voice note, was granted bail in Durban on Wednesday.

Gumede appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court where he was released on R5,000 bail.

Brig Jay Naicker, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Gumede was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly creating a voice note calling for violence against foreigners in Durban. Gumede was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of section 14 of the Cyber Crimes Act, according to NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“It is alleged that Gumede created and forwarded a voice note to members of Operation Dudula asking people to gather and remove foreigners and their goods and lock their shops,” he said.

As part of his bail conditions, Gumede has to report to a local police station every Friday between 6am and 6pm. He is not allowed to use his social media platforms to incite or encourage violence against foreigners and he must report to the investigating officer when he wants to leave the Durban area or province.

The matter was adjourned to May 24 for further investigation.