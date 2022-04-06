×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Operation Dudula man in court over voice note that 'incites violence' in KZN

06 April 2022 - 14:34 By LWAZI HLANGU
Operation Dudula general secretary Zandile Dabula, left, with members at a KwaZulu-Natal briefing in Durban on Tuesday.
Operation Dudula general secretary Zandile Dabula, left, with members at a KwaZulu-Natal briefing in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Operation Dudula member Philani Gumede, who was arrested for incitement to cause public violence via a voice note, was granted bail in Durban on Wednesday.

Gumede appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court where he was released on R5,000 bail.

Brig Jay Naicker, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Gumede was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly creating a voice note calling for violence against foreigners in Durban. Gumede was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of section 14 of the Cyber Crimes Act, according to NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“It is alleged that Gumede created and forwarded a voice note to members of Operation Dudula asking people to gather and remove foreigners and their goods and lock their shops,” he said.

As part of his bail conditions, Gumede has to report to a local police station every Friday between 6am and 6pm. He is not allowed to use his social media platforms to incite or encourage violence against foreigners and he must report to the investigating officer when he wants to leave the Durban area or province.

The matter was adjourned to May 24 for further investigation.

Operation Dudula plans to mark KZN launch with weekend march in Durban

Operation Dudula is taking its message to KwaZulu-Natal. That's the word from deputy chairperson Dan Radebe before a march on Sunday to mark the ...
News
1 day ago

Operation Dudula says it will march to the home affairs offices and then to the Point police station on Sunday, pending permission from the municipality. 

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said on Wednesday the city “denounces disinformation by Operation Dudula to the effect that it has granted it permission to march this Sunday”. 

He said the application is being drafted and will thereafter be evaluated by the city manager. 

“eThekwini municipality subscribes to the constitution that guarantees the right to march, however it has an inalienable responsibility of satisfying itself that marches are within the law and won't threaten the rights of other citizens.”

In response to the proposed march, Daniel Dunia, secretary of the African Solidarity Network, an NPO that supports foreigners’ rights, said: “We don't have a problem with them marching because they are exercising their democratic right. What we have a problem with is looting foreign-owned shops and targeting foreigners. That is the only problem we have with them.”

The arrest comes amid a warning from police that the organisation is poised to cause disruptions in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me': Malema takes aim at Operation Dudula

"They are new in what they are doing. If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me," said EFF leader Julius Malema about Operation Dudula.
Politics
1 day ago

Rising vigilantism: SA is reaping the fruits of misrule

Unfulfilled promises and dwindling indirect rule are giving birth to a youthful citizenry with no faith in formal politics
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Operation Dudula-backed march over student's death stalls in Durban

A march by residents, supported by Operation Dudula, to demand justice for a student who died under mysterious circumstances was called off on Sunday ...
News
3 days ago

Anti-migrant sentiment is a national emergency

Hounding people born elsewhere is a form of bigotry, no less than racism or sexism. Those who believe in equal treatment for everyone should campaign ...
Ideas
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space