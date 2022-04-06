Oxford handbook of SA’s economy aims to help policymakers

Ramaphosa said the handbook comes at a time of great upheaval in the global economy.

“While the economy expanded by 4.9% in 2021, the impact of the [Covid-19-19] pandemic continues to be felt throughout the economy and society.”

Ramaphosa said the handbook analyses the past and offers advice for the future for policymakers.

“Economic theory predicts that developing economies will converge towards the performance of richer countries. Capital will flow from where it is abundant to areas of the globe where it is less available, and earn higher returns in those regions of relative capital scarcity.”

He said in the case of SA, the past decades had brought periods of divergence.

“In 1970, GDP per head in SA stood at just over half that of the average G7 level, at 53%. By the end of the 1980s, SA’s relative GDP per head had shrunk to a third of the G7 average and by 1994 it was closer to a quarter.

“Though there were periods of improvement towards 2009, the ratio fell back to 26% by 2018. By way of contrast, China clocked in at 2% of the G7 average in 1970 and surged to a third by 2018.”

Ramaphosa said with an economy stuck in low gear, battered institutions and declining productivity, an important strand of economic policymaking over the past four years has been on fixing the fundamentals of the economy.