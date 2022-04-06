RATE IT | Did the ConCourt judge nominees impress?

Five candidates were interviewed for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court by members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday.

Newly appointed chief justice Raymond Zondo facilitated the interviews while EFF leader Julius Malema and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola were among the commissioners who questioned the candidates.

The candidates were advocate Alan Dodson SC, judge David Unterhalter, Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge Mahube Molemela and Western Cape High Court judge Owen Rogers.

The commission, comprising 23 commissioners, recommended four candidates for the positions, with only Unterhalter not making the list.

Here's a summary of how the interviews went and talking points from each candidate:

Judicial activism — advocate Alan Dodson

Dodson said judges don't need to be judicial activists to ensure justice.

“It is well recognised that we have a transformative constitution, it is a bold constitution that makes discrimination outlawed ... What I would rather say is we have an activist constitution. As long as the judge comes to the case with the recognition that it's a transformative constitution, I don't think you need to be an activist to do justice.”