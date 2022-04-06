Russian TV journalist tells SA audience RT ban is bad for media freedom

She went on to speak about how there is a need for balanced reporting in war, which she said is not happening because of the banning of RT by broadcasters.

“It would be useful for people to know what the other side is thinking. I don’t think for one moment that because I work for RT that means I necessarily support the Russian position on this war or that I support the Russian government in this war. I think we need to make a distinction between who we as journalists work for and our personal points of view.

“I would say it’s not important what I think. I would argue that the point of journalism is to make as much information available as possible so that people can access that information and make up their own minds,” she said.

Touching on allegations that RT is spreading misinformation, Slier said if people accuse RT of misinforming people, it’s not only a slap in the face for RT, but it’s also a slap in the face of audiences because it is presumed the audience can’t tell the difference between valuable information and misinformation.

Representing the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga said the forum had raised concerns about RT being removed from SA’s MultiChoice platform.

“We believe we need to hear the voice of the Russian government, whatever one may think of it, whatever one’s view may be about what is happening. We did agree that once you begin to take off certain channels simply because you don’t agree with them, it’s absolutely a slippery slope,” she said.