What will happen to face masks after 30 days? Phaahla says fate will be contained in final health regulations

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the fate of face masks and PRC tests after the 30-day transition period will be contained in the final health regulations.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Phaahla said amendments have been gazetted for public comment until April 16.

The regulations are intended to ensure that the country has mechanisms to control and manage the resurgence of Covid-19 after the lifting of the national state of disaster.

What Ramaphosa said

Addressing the nation on Monday, president Cyril Ramaphosa, said transitional measures, including wearing of face masks, will remain in place for 30 days.

This is to “ensure essential public health precautions and other necessary services are not interrupted while the new regulations under the National Health Act come into effect”.

“We will still be required to wear a face mask in an indoor public space. This is necessary to prevent transmission in high-risk places, especially while many people remain unvaccinated.”