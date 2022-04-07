×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Grieving KZN father recounts horror of finding missing toddler's body

07 April 2022 - 18:18 By Mfundo Mkhize
Khumbulani Ndimande recounts his family's ordeal to DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers after his toddler went missing.
Khumbulani Ndimande recounts his family's ordeal to DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers after his toddler went missing.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A KwaZulu-Natal family is struggling to come to terms with the death of their toddler whose partially decomposed body was found next to a septic tank on the premises of cottages where his parents lived in Ngwelezane on the north coast.

The family of two-year-old Nkosenhle Ndimande, who went missing on March 20 and whose body was discovered a week later, told DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers who visited them on Wednesday that it was their exhaustive search that led to the gruesome find in the township on the outskirts of Empangeni.

Nkosenhle’s father Khumbulani Ndimande said his son had been playing with other young children when he went missing.

“It was on a Sunday when I had been relaxing as I was preparing for my shift the next day. I then found that my boy had gone missing. That’s when the agony started,’’ he said.

He said despite speaking to the other children and their parents, no-one was able to say what happened to his son. Some of them joined the search around the cottages where they live and the surrounding grounds but to no avail. 

He said his wife was traumatised.

Ndimande said the disappearance had set social media abuzz, with people speculating about the child's whereabouts. He said he fielded several calls from people with unknown numbers, who claimed to know where the child was.

“Initially one person asked for a ransom of R1,000 and it later went up to more than R3,000. Throughout all of this the police could not assist. Even when I had leads they would often rebuff them by saying that they did not deal with things said on social media,’’ said the father.

He discovered his son’s body after investigating a bad smell from a septic tank and was in disbelief because his son looked like a “white doll”.

Ndimande said he was disappointed by the police investigation and that the family had been “kept in the dark”.

Rodgers told TimesLIVE that he was told that police arrived the day the boy went missing and allegedly weren't seen again until his body was found.

“They should be on the ground and communicating with the family. That’s unacceptable. We don’t know whether forensics were taken,’’ he said.

Rodgers said he was disheartened to hear of the apparent lack of communication by the police and would be liaising with police minister Bheki Cele’s office to find answers for the family.

“It appears that the police have not interrogated and investigated the matter thoroughly. I will be putting questions to my national counterpart,’’ said Rodgers.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the allegations levelled by the Ndimande family were unfounded.

“Police are working tirelessly to find the perpetrators,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Dad in disbelief after girlfriend charged for his daughter's murder

A dismayed and heartbroken Bethelsdorp father is struggling to understand why his girlfriend of four years allegedly strangled his nine-year-old ...
News
1 week ago

UPDATE | Missing Klawer 11-year-old found 'safe and unharmed'

The search for 11-year-old Anelisa Lathitha Sigwebedlana of Klawer in the Western Cape has ended after he was found "safe and unharmed".
News
1 month ago

Police looking for help to find missing Eshowe toddler

It has been 12 agonising days for a family in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal after two-year old toddler went missing.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  2. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  5. Gauteng ‘trolley surfer’ fled when fuel tanker driver stopped to investigate South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win