I’m pregnant, should I still get the flu vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the Covid-19 pandemic presents a risk of pregnant women contracting severe influenza.

The organisation says vaccination against influenza offers protection for mother and child even long after the birth.

Influenza symptoms that pregnant women need to watch out for include loss of speech and mobility, difficulty breathing, seizures and dizziness or confusion.

The organisation further advised that because flu shots don’t offer protection against Covid-19, pregnant women must continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.