LISTEN | 'It’s a manageable situation' — police commissioner on Diepsloot as man killed in 'mob attack'
07 April 2022 - 19:21
National police commissioner Gen Sehlahle Masemola said the situation in Diepsloot where community members are threating to shut down the area and where a Zimbabwean man was burnt alive is “under control”.
Police minister Bheki Cele and Masemola visited the informal settlement on Thursday.
One person was burnt to death in an alleged mob attack on Wednesday night.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.