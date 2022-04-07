Malema and Ndlozi's 2018 assault case back in court
The case against EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected to continue at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.
They have pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, which they claim is part of a political agenda.
In October 2020, Venter told the court he went to a district surgeon and his family doctor after the incident, but did not obtain a medical record.
Venter also did not go to the police station to obtain a J88 form for his doctor to record his injuries.
During cross-examination, Venter was asked if he had told his colleagues that he was in pain after being pushed.
Venter said he did not complain because he wanted to continue with his job.
“There is no manifestation of any injury,” defence lawyer Laurance Hodes said to Venter. The police officer agreed.
The case was last in court in December. It was postponed after one of the accused’s legal representatives was apparently in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
