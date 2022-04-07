Malema and Ndlozi's 2018 assault case back in court

In October 2020, Venter told the court he went to a district surgeon and his family doctor after the incident, but did not obtain a medical record.

Venter also did not go to the police station to obtain a J88 form for his doctor to record his injuries.

During cross-examination, Venter was asked if he had told his colleagues that he was in pain after being pushed.

Venter said he did not complain because he wanted to continue with his job.

“There is no manifestation of any injury,” defence lawyer Laurance Hodes said to Venter. The police officer agreed.

The case was last in court in December. It was postponed after one of the accused’s legal representatives was apparently in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

