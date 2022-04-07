×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Malema and Ndlozi's 2018 assault case back in court

07 April 2022 - 06:32 By TimesLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema, together with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared at the Randburg Magistrate Court facing charges of assaulting a police officer at the Fourways Cemetery during Winnie-Madikizela Mandela's funeral. Photo Thulani Mbele.
EFF leader Julius Malema, together with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared at the Randburg Magistrate Court facing charges of assaulting a police officer at the Fourways Cemetery during Winnie-Madikizela Mandela's funeral. Photo Thulani Mbele.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The case against EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected to continue at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

They have pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, which they claim is part of a political agenda.

IN QUOTES | Malema on why he thinks evidence against him and Ndlozi is being tampered with

EFF leader Julius Malema says there is no case against party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and himself.
Politics
1 year ago

In October 2020, Venter told the court he went to a district surgeon and his family doctor after the incident, but did not obtain a medical record.

Venter also did not go to the police station to obtain a J88 form for his doctor to record his injuries.

During cross-examination, Venter was asked if he had told his colleagues that he was in pain after being pushed.

Venter said he did not complain because he wanted to continue with his job.

“There is no manifestation of any injury,” defence lawyer Laurance Hodes said to Venter. The police officer agreed.

The case was last in court in December. It was postponed after one of the accused’s legal representatives was apparently in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema

He calls the state’s case against him ‘dismal’, adding it wants ‘to get Malema and Ndlozi guilty through any means necessary’
News
1 year ago

Hermione Cronje was instructed to charge EFF leaders, claims Malema

The NPA's investigating unit head jumped ship because of political pressure to target some politicians, the red beret leader alleges.
Politics
4 months ago

Assault case: ‘Cop was right to confront Malema’

Police official concedes no one verified if Malema had permission to enter cemetery at Madikizela-Mandela funeral
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space