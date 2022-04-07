One person killed overnight at Diepsloot in mob attack

On Wednesday, hundreds of community members took to the streets to protest against crime and negligent policing of immigration laws.

The community threatened to shut down the township after widespread crime in the past few months and a murder at the weekend when a man in his 20s was shot dead during a robbery. Responding to the community, Cele said more than 50 police members, including 30 tactical response team members, and 16 police vehicles would be deployed to ensure that crime-fighting in the area is strengthened.

“The report that we got this morning was that one person was killed last night. There was a mob attack,” Moalosi said.

“Community members were doing door-to-door [checks] because of the frustration that happened over the weekend. Then when they got to a yard, a guy jumped out of his shack and ran. The community got to him and burnt him,” he said.

He said there was now more police visibility in the area.

“Now the situation is under control, everything is going back to normal, people are going to work, children are going to school. However, we are deeply concerned about this incident [the murder] because it looks like community members — a few of them grouped themselves and went to do door-to-door. We are told police responded swiftly but the person was already dead when they arrived on the scene.”

Moalosi said 24 people believed to be without proper documentation were arrested by police overnight.

Police confirmed the death and said they would revert soon with information on the arrests.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

