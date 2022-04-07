×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police reservist slapped with sobering sentence for trying to quash drunk driving case

07 April 2022 - 12:09
An offer was make to "take care of" the blood sample in exchange for R7,000. Stock photo.
An offer was make to "take care of" the blood sample in exchange for R7,000. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

A former Western Cape police reservist has been handed a five-year jail sentence for attempting to interfere with a drunk driving case.

The Mossel Bay magistrate’s court sentenced Leon Moses Miller, 60, on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Miller was bust in a 2014 sting operation after taking money from a local pub owner who faced drunk driving charges.

“Miller was arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team on June 19 2014 following a sting operation where he was to receive the balance of the money meant to make a 2014 case of drunken driving against the owner of a local pub and restaurant go away,” said Hani.

Hawks put counterfeit washing powder factory on rinse cycle

A 42-year-old man is due in court after the Hawks discovered a counterfeit washing powder facility in Gauteng this week.
News
4 days ago

“It was the state’s case that Miller approached the arrested pub owner and told him that in exchange for about R7,000 he could take care of the blood sample to ensure that the case was thrown out of court.

“The case continued regardless and the businessman alerted the Hawks to Miller’s demand for a settlement payment which culminated in the sting operation.”

Hani said Miller will serve “just under three years and the rest will go under correctional supervision”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We'll not only deal with criminals but also those renting places to them': Cele

"We will not only deal with criminals but also those who are renting out places to them to stay in and find out why they are allowing criminals to ...
News
2 hours ago

Lawyer’s ex-wife jailed for Road Accident Fund fraud

The Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court sentenced a bookkeeper for Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud amounting to R500,000 on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Family business bust for swindling University of Fort Hare out of R14m

Three family members are facing fraud charges for allegedly cheating Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape out of R13.9m.
News
1 week ago

Cop bust for tampering with evidence in business robbery case

The Hawks have swooped on a 53-year-old police officer for tampering with evidence in a George, Western Cape, business robbery case.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  5. Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space