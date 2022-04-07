Police reservist slapped with sobering sentence for trying to quash drunk driving case
A former Western Cape police reservist has been handed a five-year jail sentence for attempting to interfere with a drunk driving case.
The Mossel Bay magistrate’s court sentenced Leon Moses Miller, 60, on Wednesday.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Miller was bust in a 2014 sting operation after taking money from a local pub owner who faced drunk driving charges.
“Miller was arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team on June 19 2014 following a sting operation where he was to receive the balance of the money meant to make a 2014 case of drunken driving against the owner of a local pub and restaurant go away,” said Hani.
“It was the state’s case that Miller approached the arrested pub owner and told him that in exchange for about R7,000 he could take care of the blood sample to ensure that the case was thrown out of court.
“The case continued regardless and the businessman alerted the Hawks to Miller’s demand for a settlement payment which culminated in the sting operation.”
Hani said Miller will serve “just under three years and the rest will go under correctional supervision”.
TimesLIVE
