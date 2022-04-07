Suspected hitman in court for murder of former Hawks sleuth’s father

A man suspected of shooting the 74-year-old father of a former Hawks investigator was hauled before a court this week.

Abongile Nqodi, 35, a sentenced prisoner, is accused of killing Nicholaas Heerschap — the father of former Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap — in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, in 2019. The pensioner was shot at close range outside the home he shared with his son.

Nqodi appeared in the Atlantis magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition to gang-related offences.

Heerschap, who was attached to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Cape Town, quit his job shortly after his father’s death.

“It was understood that the murder was actually aimed at Warrant Officer Heerschap and not his father and the motive was due to the investigation he was busy with at the time of his father’s murder,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.