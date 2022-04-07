WATCH | KZN pupils can't get to school so they rebuild collapsed road

Hedley said the school has 65 pupils in total and for 25 having to miss school due to a lack of basic services was unacceptable.

“I feel so disappointed for our children. After 28 years of democracy, children are still struggling to get to school.”

A local resident and engineer, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the drain pipe had been destroyed and needed replacing.

“I drove there the other day. Looks like a grader destroyed the drain pipe that is under the road. They need to dig up the old pipe and replace it.”

Department of transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said they were looking into the matter.

The department of education did not respond to queries at the time of publication.

