×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Esther Mahlangu’s attacker remanded

08 April 2022 - 15:02
The man who attacked renowned Ndebele painter Esther Mahlangu in her Mpumalanga home on March 19 has been remanded pending a bail application on April 20. File photo.
The man who attacked renowned Ndebele painter Esther Mahlangu in her Mpumalanga home on March 19 has been remanded pending a bail application on April 20. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The suspect arrested in connection with the attack on renowned African artist Esther Mahlangu at her home has been remanded pending a bail application on April 20.

The robbery accused, Simon Kganshi Skosana, 36, as well as 31-year-old Jan Masilela, who was allegedly found in possession of Mahlangu's stolen firearm, made their first appearances on Friday in the Mdutjana magistrate’s court in Siyabuswa.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the duo were charged in separate cases as Masilela was not alleged to be involved in the robbery.

Nyuswa said Skosana was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Masilela was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. “[His] case was postponed to May 10 and bail was set at R3,000,” said Nyuswa.

Esther Mahlangu keen to go to court to see two men arrested for her attack

Two people were arrested in connection with the attack of renowned African artist Esther Mahlangu at her home two weeks ago,  Mpumalanga premier ...
News
22 hours ago

The 87-year-old artist was attacked and robbed at her home in Weltevrede near Siyabuswa on March 19. She was assaulted and her hands were tied with a cord. 

The suspect searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys before fleeing the scene.

Mahlangu had face injuries. She was later found by her granddaughter who alerted neighbours.

Police offered a R50,000 reward for information about the robbery last week.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the arrest of the two suspects was not due to the reward, but due to detective work.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cops offer R50k reward as search for Esther Mahlangu’s attacker continues

Mpumalanga police on Friday offered a R50,000 reward for information about the robbery at the home of renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu.
News
6 days ago

Crime wins again with shameful Esther Mahlangu attack

The shameful attack on renowned Ndebele artist Ester Mahlangu last week has reminded us that the scourge of crime is omnipresent in our country, and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'He knew that if he spoke, I might recognise his voice'- Esther Mahlangu recalls vicious attack

The bruises and burn wounds on Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu’s face belied the brave front she put up when she met the Sunday Times at her ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became ... South Africa
  3. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  4. Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...