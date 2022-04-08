How can I claim from the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme?

Anyone who has suffered a serious Covid-19 injury, or the dependent of a deceased person whose death was caused by the vaccine, can claim from government’s Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme, with claims having to meet certain criteria to quality.

The scheme was created after an agreement between government and pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson last year. It is funded by government and is meant to indemnify vaccine manufacturers and the state from claims of injury and death that result from the vaccines.

Deputy acting director-general for the National Health Insurance Nicholas told Business Day the scheme has not yet to received nor paid out any claims.

To lodge a claim you must make sure the vaccine was approved and met the requirements of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.