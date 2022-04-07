Kenya Airways, SAA plan investor hunt for Pan-African carrier

Kilavuka said the focus is on securing backing from a financial institution rather than an industry partner such as a Gulf carrier, as that might compromise plans to split long-haul flights between their respective hubs.

Different hubs

According to one scenario, SAA’s Johannesburg base would be a focus for southern-hemisphere operations, such as flights to Sydney, while operations to Asia would go through Nairobi. The hubs would be able to maintain some competing flights and cities such as London would get services from both.

A spokesperson for SAA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“After discussions between the two governments, there have been exploratory talks between the airlines,” SA public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said by text. “There is certainly scope for a well-considered Pan-African airline group.”

Kilavuka said Kenya Airways needs to complete a restructuring before the new venture can proceed, though a round of cost cuts should be done by June. The government, as the biggest shareholder, is supporting the process, but requires the carrier to reduce its network, fleet size and workforce, treasury secretary Ukur Yatani said in his budget speech on Thursday.

As for taking a share in the combined airline group, it’s “a work in progress”, Joseph Njoroge, principal secretary of state for the department for transport, said by phone.

Close collaboration

Kenya Airways and SAA are collaborating more closely than ever before, Kilavuka said, implementing code-share agreements and mutual lounge access and examining the case for a cost and revenue sharing joint venture on the Nairobi-Johannesburg route.

Other areas of co-operation could include joint training and maintenance, while surplus Boeing 787 wide-body jets from the Kenya fleet may be operated by SAA after the SA firm’s aircraft roster was reduced following a lengthy spell in bankruptcy protection.

The government, having been forced into repeated bailouts of the flagship carrier, sold a majority stake to a local jet-leasing company and private-equity firm last year.

It’s also possible that the carriers will take steps to consolidate their alliance membership, with Kenya Airways quitting the Skyteam group or SAA exiting rival Star, Kilavuka said. The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM could also exit its roughly 7% holding in the Kenyan company, he said.

