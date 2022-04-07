×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Kenya Airways, SAA plan investor hunt for Pan-African carrier

08 April 2022 - 11:08 By Christopher Jasper
Kenya Airways and SA Airways are planning a series of investor roadshows to help find a financial backer for a combined airline group they aim to create next year.
Kenya Airways and SA Airways are planning a series of investor roadshows to help find a financial backer for a combined airline group they aim to create next year.
Image: Bloomberg

Kenya Airways and SA Airways are planning a series of investor roadshows to help find a financial backer for a combined airline group they aim to create next year.

The campaign to attract a majority investor for a holding company to be modelled on British Airways and Iberia owner IAG SA is likely to start before the end of the northern-hemisphere summer, Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka said in an interview on Thursday. Events will be staged in Africa, London and the US.

The governments of Kenya and SA plan to take a minority stake in the venture, which has the working name Pan-African Airline Group, Kilavuka said. The carriers are also seeking to recruit a third member from West Africa, most likely in Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast or Senegal, he said.

“There has been co-operation in the past, but only short-term steps such as interlining,” the CEO said at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit in northwest England. “What we are talking about now is different. African aviation is so fragmented with 200 or 300 airlines, but only a handful are viable and even they are not very strong.”

The push to create an enlarged airline out of sub-Saharan Africa’s second- and third-biggest carriers — they trail Ethiopian Airlines Group — began last year with a government-level accord followed by an agreement on a strategic framework for the company.

Direct flights between Durban and Zimbabwe take off

Airlink’s Embraer ERJ135 regional jet was welcomed with a water salute as it touched down at King Shaka International Airport on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Kilavuka said the focus is on securing backing from a financial institution rather than an industry partner such as a Gulf carrier, as that might compromise plans to split long-haul flights between their respective hubs.

Different hubs 

According to one scenario, SAA’s Johannesburg base would be a focus for southern-hemisphere operations, such as flights to Sydney, while operations to Asia would go through Nairobi. The hubs would be able to maintain some competing flights and cities such as London would get services from both.

A spokesperson for SAA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“After discussions between the two governments, there have been exploratory talks between the airlines,” SA public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said by text. “There is certainly scope for a well-considered Pan-African airline group.”

Kilavuka said Kenya Airways needs to complete a restructuring before the new venture can proceed, though a round of cost cuts should be done by June. The government, as the biggest shareholder, is supporting the process, but requires the carrier to reduce its network, fleet size and workforce, treasury secretary Ukur Yatani said in his budget speech on Thursday.

As for taking a share in the combined airline group, it’s “a work in progress”, Joseph Njoroge, principal secretary of state for the department for transport, said by phone.

Close collaboration

Kenya Airways and SAA are collaborating more closely than ever before, Kilavuka said, implementing code-share agreements and mutual lounge access and examining the case for a cost and revenue sharing joint venture on the Nairobi-Johannesburg route.

Other areas of co-operation could include joint training and maintenance, while surplus Boeing 787 wide-body jets from the Kenya fleet may be operated by SAA after the SA firm’s aircraft roster was reduced following a lengthy spell in bankruptcy protection.

The government, having been forced into repeated bailouts of the flagship carrier, sold a majority stake to a local jet-leasing company and private-equity firm last year. 

It’s also possible that the carriers will take steps to consolidate their alliance membership, with Kenya Airways quitting the Skyteam group or SAA exiting rival Star, Kilavuka said. The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM could also exit its roughly 7% holding in the Kenyan company, he said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Treasury played no role, but raised concerns about SAA deal, says Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane

The National Treasury has revealed that it was not part of the process of disposing of 51% of the government’s shareholding in SAA to a strategic ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

SACAA turns its sights on SAA and Lufthansa technical teams which maintain Comair aircraft

SA's aviation regulator, the SACAA, is conducting safety audits of the two aircraft maintenance organisations used by Comair.
News
2 weeks ago

Kenya Airways sees Russia’s invasion inflating air ticket costs

Kenya Airways Plc said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will result in airlines increasing ticket prices after crude oil surged, while uncertainty may ...
News
1 month ago

Airline tie-up between Kenya and SA: possible risks and rewards

To what extent will the two governments allow efficient decision making to happen?
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became ... South Africa
  3. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  4. Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...