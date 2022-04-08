×

South Africa

Late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has died

08 April 2022 - 20:03
Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu who was the sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini has died.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Princess Zulu-Ndlovu, who was the sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, has died, the royal family confirmed on Friday.

Princess Thembi passed away at a Newcastle hospital.

“Yes she is no more. She died this morning. She was admitted in hospital today and died today,” family spokesperson Princess Mbonisi Zulu said.

Princess Thembi was one of the family members opposed to the installation of Prince Misuzulu as king.

She was part of the faction that supports Prince Simakade to ascend the throne. 

