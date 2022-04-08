Malnutrition stalks SA's preschoolers, harming their chance of success even before schooling begins

More than half of 4-5 year olds (55%) are unable to do the learning tasks expected of children their age, with 28% of children falling far behind the expected standard.

This is according to a survey of 5,000 children attending early learning programmes around the country.

One in four showed signs of long-term malnutrition, which presents as stunted physical growth.

“Stunted children on average perform worse at school than their non-stunted counterparts ... and are vulnerable to being trapped in intergenerational cycles of poverty,” according to the Thrive by Five Index released on Friday.

Children were assessed in three areas known to be predictive of a child’s performance in school: early learning, physical growth and social emotional functioning.