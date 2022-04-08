People of Diepsloot need to see real change on issues they've been complaining about for years, say NGOs

Gauteng premier David Makhura says law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations of a criminal gang terrorising the Diepsloot community, which led to protests spilling over into the streets this week.

NGOs working in the northern Johannesburg informal settlement say the protests come after years of rampant crime in the area.

“There was a gang that moved door-to-door, literally breaking doors and shooting people,” Makhura said during a visit to the area on Friday, reporting on feedback given by residents to government agencies in the wake of the violence.

“There are seven people who died [since October]. The community was upset, they are still upset about that. The allegation is that this gang has been breaking in, shooting, stabbing people and asking for money and TV sets. The community alleges they are foreigners. That can only be confirmed by the police.”

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said according to the Diepsloot police record of reported cases, five murders were reported between March 30 and April 3.

“These murders emanated from unrelated incidents and investigations are under way to arrest the suspects,” she said.