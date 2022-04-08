Police launch manhunt for red Polo hit and run driver who killed a child

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a hit and run suspect who was driving a red Polo that hit a grade 2 pupil on Thursday on the R71 near Majeje bridge in Namakgale policing area.

The seven-year-old died of her injuries.

The incident occurred at about 7am while the pupil from Majeje Phulani byi hola Primary School was with her grandmother walking on the side of the road when she was hit by a red VW Polo that failed to stop after the accident.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said the pupil was identified as Precious Kgaugelo Moshato of Majeje village.

Seabi said a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“Police and emergency services were called to the scene. Upon arrival the child was critically injured and was unfortunately certified dead,” he said.

Seabi said police investigations are ongoing.

“Anyone with information that can assist police to arrest the suspect should contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Mkhawane at 0799796391, CrimeStop number 0860010111, nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” said Seabi.

TimesLIVE

