Rhino Pippa gives birth to a second calf
The City of Tshwane has announced that rhino Pippa has given birth to a second calf at Rietvlei Nature Reserve.
According to the city, the calf was first spotted with its mother early on Friday morning and is estimated to be about two days old.
MMC for environment and agriculture management Katlego Mathebe said the calf’s gender cannot be determined yet because conservation officials will not disturb the two, giving them sufficient time to bond.
“The calf will only be named once its gender has been determined. Pippa was born at Rietvlei Nature Reserve eight years ago and this is her second calf,” she said.
Mathebe said while the city is excited by this new addition to the reserve, they are concerned the cold snap may be a threat to the calf’s survival.
“We urge the public not to harass Pippa and the newborn, and to give the new mother space to protect her young.”
Mathebe said conservation officials have warned that Pippa displayed aggressive behaviour when the calf was discovered on Friday morning. She urged the public to stay as far away from the two as possible.
“Established in 1929, Rietvlei Nature Reserve is one of the largest urban nature reserves in SA and has an abundance of wildlife on city dwellers’ doorsteps.
“The reserve boasts three of the Big Seven species of SA (buffalo, rhino and cheetah). We are also working towards re-establishing our lion population.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.