×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rhino Pippa gives birth to a second calf

08 April 2022 - 14:30
The calf was spotted with its mother, Pippa, early on Friday morning and is estimated to be about two days old.
The calf was spotted with its mother, Pippa, early on Friday morning and is estimated to be about two days old.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane has announced that rhino Pippa has given birth to a second calf at Rietvlei Nature Reserve.

According to the city, the calf was first spotted with its mother early on Friday morning and is estimated to be about two days old.

MMC for environment and agriculture management Katlego Mathebe said the calf’s gender cannot be determined yet because conservation officials will not disturb the two, giving them sufficient time to bond.

“The calf will only be named once its gender has been determined. Pippa was born at Rietvlei Nature Reserve eight years ago and this is her second calf,” she said.

Mathebe said while the city is excited by this new addition to the reserve, they are concerned the cold snap may be a threat to the calf’s survival.

World Bank sells first 'rhino' bond to help SA's conservation efforts

The bond will pay investors returns based on the rate of growth of black rhino populations at the Addo and Great Fish reserves.
News
2 weeks ago

“We urge the public not to harass Pippa and the newborn, and to give the new mother space to protect her young.”

Mathebe said conservation officials have warned that Pippa displayed aggressive behaviour when the calf was discovered on Friday morning. She urged the public to stay as far away from the two as possible.

“Established in 1929, Rietvlei Nature Reserve is one of the largest urban nature reserves in SA and has an abundance of wildlife on city dwellers’ doorsteps.

“The reserve boasts three of the Big Seven species of SA (buffalo, rhino and cheetah). We are also working towards re-establishing our lion population.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Trophy hunting of rhino, leopards and elephants halted by court interdict

Trophy hunting of leopards, black rhino and elephants has been halted by an interim interdict in the Cape Town high court.
News
1 week ago

Kruger National Park rhino poacher gets 25 years in jail after being bust, twice

A man has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for his involvement in two cases of rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.
News
2 weeks ago

Mozambican rhino poachers in Kruger National Park hit with hefty jail terms

Two poachers caught with a high-powered rifle and poaching equipment close to the carcasses of two rhinos have each been sentenced to 23 years in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became ... South Africa
  3. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  4. Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...