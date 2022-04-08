Study shows natural disasters heighten depression risk among black women

People exposed to a disaster in their communities are likely to experience depression in the long-term with black Africans, women, those who are illiterate and the poor at greatest risk, a University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) study suggests.

Findings from a decade-long study of more than 17,000 South Africans, done in collaboration with international researchers from the University of Exeter in the UK, suggest exposure to cumulative community disaster was significantly associated with first onset of depression, even after controlling for multiple socio-demographic factors.

Researchers also found a significant likelihood of first depression onset among females, black Africans and individuals with lower education attainment or income due to cumulative community disaster.

The types of disaster exposure experienced by study participants were flood (40%), drought (28%), mass unrest due to xenophobia (18%), agricultural loss due to fire (10%), tornado (3%) and damaged road network due to rain (2%)..

Titled Community Disaster Exposure and First Onset of Depression: A Panel Analysis of Nationally Representative South African Data, 2008-2017 and published in , it is the first study to establish the association between exposure to disaster and depression at a national scale in Africa.

Lead investigator Dr Andrew Tomita from UKZN’s school of nursing and public health said the findings are consistent with systematic review evidence that points to the depression challenges of individuals exposed to stressful and catastrophic events. He said the latest findings are not surprising, given the country’s historical context marked by the legacy of patriarchal social structures and persistent poverty.

“It is also not a surprise to find the association among certain socially vulnerable populations given persistent gender inequality and poverty in SA.”