South Africa

Two arrested for selling prescription medicines on the streets of Cape Town

08 April 2022 - 15:10 By TimesLIVE
Medicines sold unlawfully can pose serious health risks, says the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM

A woman and a man have been arrested after an investigation into the sale of illicit medication in Cape Town.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it collaborated with the police to probe a news report that hawkers were selling illicit medication. On Tuesday, the team discovered that prescription medicines were being sold on the street.

The authority warned consumers to avoid these products as they can be dangerous and life-threatening.

“Those medicines should only be sold at pharmacies or authorised health facilities by appropriate health professionals. Medicines sold in unauthorised facilities and by unauthorised individuals pose serious health risks as those products may be counterfeit, stolen, contaminated or otherwise harmful and should not be purchased.”

The products were seized and the two suspects arrested and charged with contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

“The investigation is ongoing to combat the supply of counterfeit and illicit medicines to the public,” said the authority's CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

“All illicit activity will be taken seriously and Sahpra will work with law enforcement agencies to curb such unethical and illicit activity.”

TimesLIVE

