×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

UKZN to investigate ‘wild’ four-day student bash

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 April 2022 - 08:31
Residents in Lamont Road captured crowds cutting the UKZN fence to get into the sports field while carrying cooler boxes and alcohol.
Residents in Lamont Road captured crowds cutting the UKZN fence to get into the sports field while carrying cooler boxes and alcohol.
Image: via Facebook

For four days, Glenwood residents had to endure loud music and drunk behaviour when more than 2,000 students attended an unauthorised party at Howard College.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is investigating what it called “an illegal event”.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the institution had received many complaints.

“This event allegedly caused disturbances for  nearby residents due to high noise levels. The university takes this matter seriously and has started an internal process to establish all the facts.”

Zondo said preliminary reports showed no university structure had approved an event of that nature.

“The university will formally investigate the matter and the organisers of this event will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.”

If these institutions want to coexist, they need to start respecting the communities in which they exist
Councillor Sakhile Mngadi 

Ward councillor Sakhile Mngadi spent two hours at the campus on Wednesday night trying to get answers.

“What I have found is quite shocking and I will request a meeting with management. There are more than 2,000 students. There are only two security personnel at the inside gate trying to keep control. There is no verification process at the gate so random people are entering the area. There is a loud DJ and no entertainment licence.

“ was directed by security personnel to speak to a drunk student who is apparently in charge and part of the Student Representative Council (SRC). I refused to engage with him in his intoxicated state. No management or control over what has been going on for four days,” he told residents in a Facebook group for the suburb.

He said residents in Lamont Road captured crowds cutting the UKZN fence to get into the sports field while carrying cooler boxes and alcohol.

“If these institutions want to coexist, they need to start respecting the communities in which they exist,” Mngadi said.

He said he has requested a meeting with the dean of students and registrar.

“I am pleased UKZN has taken this matter seriously and is conducting an internal investigation. I have a written commitment that this will not happen again and that the university apologises,” said Mngadi.

The SRC could not be reached for comment.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

NSFAS says it will start making payments to students from Friday

“The institutions that have complied with the 2022 approved NSFAS eligibility criteria and conditions for financial aid will receive payment from ...
News
2 days ago

UFS confirms Qwaqwa campus blaze was arson, student arrested

The University of the Free State on Tuesday confirmed that a fire that engulfed its Qwaqwa campus was deliberately started.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became ... South Africa
  3. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  4. Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win