UKZN to investigate ‘wild’ four-day student bash
For four days, Glenwood residents had to endure loud music and drunk behaviour when more than 2,000 students attended an unauthorised party at Howard College.
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is investigating what it called “an illegal event”.
UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the institution had received many complaints.
“This event allegedly caused disturbances for nearby residents due to high noise levels. The university takes this matter seriously and has started an internal process to establish all the facts.”
Zondo said preliminary reports showed no university structure had approved an event of that nature.
“The university will formally investigate the matter and the organisers of this event will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.”
If these institutions want to coexist, they need to start respecting the communities in which they existCouncillor Sakhile Mngadi
Ward councillor Sakhile Mngadi spent two hours at the campus on Wednesday night trying to get answers.
“What I have found is quite shocking and I will request a meeting with management. There are more than 2,000 students. There are only two security personnel at the inside gate trying to keep control. There is no verification process at the gate so random people are entering the area. There is a loud DJ and no entertainment licence.
“ was directed by security personnel to speak to a drunk student who is apparently in charge and part of the Student Representative Council (SRC). I refused to engage with him in his intoxicated state. No management or control over what has been going on for four days,” he told residents in a Facebook group for the suburb.
He said residents in Lamont Road captured crowds cutting the UKZN fence to get into the sports field while carrying cooler boxes and alcohol.
“If these institutions want to coexist, they need to start respecting the communities in which they exist,” Mngadi said.
He said he has requested a meeting with the dean of students and registrar.
“I am pleased UKZN has taken this matter seriously and is conducting an internal investigation. I have a written commitment that this will not happen again and that the university apologises,” said Mngadi.
The SRC could not be reached for comment.
TimesLIVE
