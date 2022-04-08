WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews | Day 4
Starts at 9am
08 April 2022 - 09:03
The Judicial Service Commission will today interview candidates for judge president and three vacancies in the KwaZulu-Natal high court.
The commission will interview one candidate for the position of Judge President - Judge Isaac Madondo.
Madondo is the current deputy judge president in that court. He recently ruled in the Zulu royal family succession case.
The JSC, which is holding the hearings in Johannesburg, is also interviewing candidates for three vacancies at the high court.
