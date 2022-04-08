WATCH | We're not going anywhere: Cele promises heightened police presence in Diepsloot

Police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi met Diepsloot community leaders on Friday.

The meeting comes after days of protests against crime, corruption and lax enforcement of immigration laws in the area north of Johannesburg.

During the closed-door meeting, community members were given a chance to voice their concerns.

Cele addressed a large crowd, promising a heightened police presence in the area.

“Yes the situation has stabilised. For now, we are very confident,” he said.

He added that police would remain in the area until the community indicates it is satisfied the level of crime in the area has been reduced.

This would be reviewed after three months.