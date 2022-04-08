Wet and cold weather expected to hit parts of SA
The SA Weather Service has warned of the risk of flooding in parts of the country as rainy and cold conditions are expected to set in from Friday throughout the weekend.
The provinces expected to be particularly affected include the eastern parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the highveld region of Mpumalanga.
“Associated with these rainy conditions, localised flooding is likely to affect the agricultural sector, infrastructure and settlements over North West northern parts of Free State and Gauteng on Friday, and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, northern and eastern parts of Eastern Cape, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga highveld on Saturday.
“Localised disruptions to beachfront activities and incidents of damage to coastal infrastructure may also occur along the coastal region between Port Alfred and Sodwana Bay,” the weather service said.
It said the wet spell will be accompanied by cold to very cold conditions over the southern and south-eastern interior of the country on Friday, spreading to the central and eastern interior by Saturday.
“Light snowfalls can be expected over the eastern and southern parts of Lesotho and the surrounding Drakensberg mountains on Saturday evening and overnight on Sunday night.”
⚠️ ALERT: FIRST SINGLE-DIGIT OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES OF 2022 EXPECTED IN LARGE PARTS OF GAUTENG THIS EVENING!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) April 7, 2022
🥶🥶VEREENIGING 5°C
🥶JOHANNESBURG 6°C
PRETORIA 11°C
The weather service said a sharp upper-air trough will form seaward of the southwest coast on Friday and is likely to propagate north-eastward while intensifying into a cut-off low (COL) over the south-western Cape on Saturday afternoon.
“The COL system, which will be supported and augmented by an Atlantic Ocean high within the lower atmosphere, ridging eastward and south of the country, is expected to affect the central, southern and south-eastern interior, exiting the south-eastern coastline by Tuesday.” .
Forecasters said a general clearing of rainy conditions can be expected on Sunday over Northern Cape, western parts of the North-West and Free State and north-western parts of Eastern Cape.
“Notwithstanding the above-mentioned clearing trend from the west, occurrences of localised flooding are expected to persist on Sunday over the eastern parts of North West, Free State and the Eastern Cape,” it said.
Members of the public are urged to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams, especially when water is more than ankle-deep.
The weather service has also recommended people move to higher ground if rising floodwaters threaten safety.
“The weather Service will continue to monitor further developments relating to this weather system and will issue updates as required.”
