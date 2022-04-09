‘Not cool!’ Chilli addict rants over Nik Naks with ‘absolutely no heat’

Judging from the introductory video on his “Chilli Fans” YouTube channel, Vaughan Greene doesn't take his “chilli addiction” all that seriously.

So he may have had his burning tongue firmly inserted in his cheek when he complained to the advertising watchdog that “Flamin' Hot” Nik Naks are nothing of the kind.

Nevertheless, members of the Advertising Regulatory Board directorate went as far as performing a taste test before rejecting Greene's complaint this week.